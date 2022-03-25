Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,647 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

