Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. 3,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,841. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

