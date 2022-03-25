Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.09. PVH posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 621.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PVH.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

NYSE:PVH opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

