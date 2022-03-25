Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) to post sales of $439.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.08 million to $449.10 million. RumbleON reported sales of $104.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 321.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMBL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,109,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $36.49 on Friday. RumbleON has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.67.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

