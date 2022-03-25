Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 2,435,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,690,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.