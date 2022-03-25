Zacks: Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.80 billion. AON posted sales of $3.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 24.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $317.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AON has a 1-year low of $222.84 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.86.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

