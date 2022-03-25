Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.04. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

