Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) will report $9.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $9.10 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PROV remained flat at $$16.41 on Friday. 2,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.