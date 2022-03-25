Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti raised their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

American Software stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $694.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

