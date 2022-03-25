Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $30.25 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $110.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $146.60 million, with estimates ranging from $143.05 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enfusion stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 819,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

