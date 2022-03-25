Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) to report $163.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $662.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.29 million to $667.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $691.65 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $703.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

KRG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 700,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 85,558.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

