Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $208.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.01 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

