Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CNB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $26.99. 20,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,290. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.