Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Everbridge posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everbridge by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141,986 shares during the period.

EVBG traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.05. 1,239,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,122. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

