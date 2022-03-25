Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $41.52. 3,249,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

