Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to post $92.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.68 million. Quantum posted sales of $92.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $369.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on QMCO shares. B. Riley cut Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 218.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 192,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 70.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quantum by 53.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 268,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 34.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quantum by 6,429.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 151,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

QMCO stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $140.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

