Zacks: Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.76 Million

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to post sales of $640.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.21 million to $755.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $443.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,118,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.77 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

