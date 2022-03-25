Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to Hold

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LSEA stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Bruce D. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Ho acquired 30,769 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $274,151.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 135,263 shares of company stock worth $1,065,493. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Landsea Homes by 211.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

