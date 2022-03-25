Zacks Investment Research Lowers Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Sell

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Latch has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 432,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Latch by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Latch during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Latch by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Latch during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

