Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Hold

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

SOVO opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $80,984,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Sovos Brands by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after buying an additional 62,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $18,081,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

