Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($99.34).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZAL shares. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FRA:ZAL traded down €1.11 ($1.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €47.88 ($52.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,087,922 shares. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($54.79). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.73.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

