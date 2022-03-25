Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Down 1%

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48. 58,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 34,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
