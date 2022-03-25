Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zions have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid loans and deposit balances, and business simplifying efforts are expected to keep supporting Zions' financials in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, the bank's strong balance sheet is expected to keep driving efficient capital deployment activities and enhance shareholder value. However, despite the rate hike, relatively lower interest rates are expected to continue hurting revenues and net interest margin (NIM) growth. Persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to the company's investments in franchise and efforts to digitize operations, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the near term.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $96,504,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 188,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

