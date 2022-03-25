Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 425.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after acquiring an additional 561,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

ZTS stock opened at $189.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.73 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

