ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 9.7% Higher This Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $685,741.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.15 or 0.06995318 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,308.42 or 0.99818619 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00308586 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 122,618,126 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.