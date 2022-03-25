ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,881,480.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,881,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $26,458,647.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,101,410.09.

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,060,450.93.

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $20,497,672.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $59.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

