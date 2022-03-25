Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Announces Earnings Results

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZY opened at $3.20 on Friday. Zymergen has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Get Zymergen alerts:

In other Zymergen news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zymergen by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zymergen by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zymergen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

ZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.