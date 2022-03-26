$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for inTEST’s earnings. inTEST reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that inTEST will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for inTEST.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
