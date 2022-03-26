$0.15 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE ECOM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 144,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,340. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $479.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 273,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 158,360 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,247 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

