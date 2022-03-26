$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409 over the last ninety days. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.