-$0.55 EPS Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schrödinger.
Several analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.
SDGR stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.00.
About Schrödinger (Get Rating)
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
