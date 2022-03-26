-$0.55 EPS Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schrödinger.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDGR stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schrödinger (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.