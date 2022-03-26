$0.90 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on INBK. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

INBK stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 21,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $444.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

