$0.94 EPS Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.91. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Several research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

