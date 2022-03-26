$1.56 EPS Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $11.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.72.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 63,546 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 416,355 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

