$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,378. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.87. 13,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.72. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

