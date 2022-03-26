$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,227,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,437 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $4,698,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

