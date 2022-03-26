1,010 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.63. 352,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.48. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.94 and a one year high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

