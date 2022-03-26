$109.87 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) to announce $109.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.73 million to $110.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $113.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $450.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $464.69 million, with estimates ranging from $454.38 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,881. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $163.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

