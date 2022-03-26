11,130 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,130 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.2% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.30. 4,218,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,163. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

