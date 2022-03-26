$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) to announce $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.80 million and the highest is $13.90 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $87.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Latch.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Latch by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 432,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Latch by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Latch during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTCH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 2,200,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Latch has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

