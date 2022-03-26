$135.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $135.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.01 million to $137.32 million. CRA International posted sales of $146.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $588.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $594.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.92 million to $629.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CRA International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

