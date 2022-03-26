1,501 Shares in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLPGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,501 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 70.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $961.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.25. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.585 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 175.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Global Partners (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.