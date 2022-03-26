1,501 Shares in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,501 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 70.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $961.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.25. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.585 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 175.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

