16,695 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

