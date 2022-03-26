$178.80 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $178.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $185.24 million. Natera posted sales of $152.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $778.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $752.90 million to $789.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $997.60 million, with estimates ranging from $951.60 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NTRA stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,439. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,411 shares of company stock worth $4,290,890. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

