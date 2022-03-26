$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will post $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.16 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

