2,370 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.51. 1,007,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.68.

