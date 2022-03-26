2,991 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in AECOM by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ACM stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

