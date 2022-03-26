$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will report $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.