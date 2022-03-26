$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $14.88 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.71. 2,028,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,304. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

