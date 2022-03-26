327,602 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 327,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,325 shares of company stock worth $2,910,035 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,711. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

